Open Menu

Sovereignty To Be Protected At All Costs; Barrister Danyal

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Sovereignty to be protected at all costs; Barrister Danyal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry said that sovereignty of Pakistan would be protected at all costs.

He said this during a ceremony to mark Youm e Takbeer , joined by Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, Senior Provincial Minister Mariam Aurangzeb, MNAs Malik Ibrar Ahmad and Tahira Aurangzeb, and other dignitaries at the central event in Rawalpindi.

Addressing the ceremony, Barrister Chaudhry said Pakistan's nuclear capability is a strategic shield for Pakistan.

"The explosions of May 28, 1998 were not merely physical detonations, but the thunderous voice of a nation declaring its inviolable right to self-defense," he said.

The parliamentary secretary paid special tribute to Pakistan's armed forces saying "our soldiers stand guard at the borders motivated by the spirit of Kalma-e-Shahadat, not worldly rewards".

Highlighting the government's commitment in combating challenging difficulties, he said the previous government's failures "When some sought to push Pakistan to the brink of default within 48 hours, our leadership stabilized an economy buckling under debt."

He said that just as the 1998 decision preserved our sovereignty, today we will similarly protect Pakistan's interests against all pressures.

The event concluded with participants reaffirming Pakistan's nuclear deterrent as the ultimate guarantor of national security, with speakers emphasizing that the country's strategic capabilities remain central to regional stability. Observers noted the unusually strong turnout of both federal and provincial leaders, interpreting it as a display of institutional unity on matters of national defense.

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

3 hours ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

3 hours ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

4 hours ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

4 hours ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

4 hours ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

4 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

4 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

5 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

5 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

5 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

5 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan