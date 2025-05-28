Sovereignty To Be Protected At All Costs; Barrister Danyal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry said that sovereignty of Pakistan would be protected at all costs.
He said this during a ceremony to mark Youm e Takbeer , joined by Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, Senior Provincial Minister Mariam Aurangzeb, MNAs Malik Ibrar Ahmad and Tahira Aurangzeb, and other dignitaries at the central event in Rawalpindi.
Addressing the ceremony, Barrister Chaudhry said Pakistan's nuclear capability is a strategic shield for Pakistan.
"The explosions of May 28, 1998 were not merely physical detonations, but the thunderous voice of a nation declaring its inviolable right to self-defense," he said.
The parliamentary secretary paid special tribute to Pakistan's armed forces saying "our soldiers stand guard at the borders motivated by the spirit of Kalma-e-Shahadat, not worldly rewards".
Highlighting the government's commitment in combating challenging difficulties, he said the previous government's failures "When some sought to push Pakistan to the brink of default within 48 hours, our leadership stabilized an economy buckling under debt."
He said that just as the 1998 decision preserved our sovereignty, today we will similarly protect Pakistan's interests against all pressures.
The event concluded with participants reaffirming Pakistan's nuclear deterrent as the ultimate guarantor of national security, with speakers emphasizing that the country's strategic capabilities remain central to regional stability. Observers noted the unusually strong turnout of both federal and provincial leaders, interpreting it as a display of institutional unity on matters of national defense.
