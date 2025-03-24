Sowing target for cotton set for 31st

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Special Secretary for Agriculture Southern Punjab, Sarfaraz Magsi, emphasized the need to achieve the cotton sowing target by March 31.

Presiding over a meeting at the office of the Director General (DG) Agriculture, Dera Ghazi Khan division, he directed officials to take all necessary measures to meet the target.

The meeting reviewed strategies to ensure success by engaging all relevant stakeholders.

Magsi urged officials to strengthen coordination with farmers and launch an effective awareness campaign to achieve the goal. Later, he visited a farmhouse in Choti, where he inspected early-stage cotton fields. According to an official statement, the visit aimed to enhance cotton productivity.