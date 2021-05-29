Soyam of Dr Ejaz Fatima on Sunday

The Soyam of Renowned Gynecologist and founder of Ziauddin hospital Karachi Dr. Ejaz Fatima to be held on May 30 (Sunday) at her residence in North Nazimabad area of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Soyam of Renowned Gynecologist and founder of Ziauddin hospital Karachi Dr. Ejaz Fatima to be held on May 30 (Sunday) at her residence in North Nazimabad area of Karachi.

Dr Aijaz Fatima was the youngest daughter of Sir Dr Ziauddin Ahmed. She had laid the foundation of Ziauddin Hospital in Nazimabad in 1952.

Dr. Ejaz Fatima, herself, was an Alig (alumni of Aligarh Muslim University) and was counted among the very first gynecologists of Pakistan.

She had been unwell and was under treatment at Ziauddin Hospital North campus for the last several days and breathed her last on Thursday at the age of 92. She left behind two sons and two daughters.

She was laid to rest in Ziauddin University.

Earlier, Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) and Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Dr Ejaz Fatima.

President AMUOBA and Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Jawaid Anwar, General Secretary AMUOBA, Muhammad Arshad Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Deans, Associate Dean, HODs and members Executive Committee of AMUOBA on behalf of SSUET and AMUOBA, in a condolence message to her family on Saturday, expressed grief and sorrow.

Jawaid Anwar paid tribute to Dr Ejaz Fatima saying that "I call her great and visionary because of the simple fact that she founded Ziauddin Hospital and saw to it establishment of the Ziauddin University. She has left a legacy that is in the direct accordance of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's teachings and vision!" They prayed to almighty Allah SWT to grant her forgiveness and a high place in Jannah and to give her family the strength to deal with this great loss.