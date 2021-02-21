(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Soyam of daughter of ex Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah and sister of MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah was held at Jillani house Khairpur on Sunday.

A large number of the people including elected representatives, politicians, bureaucrats, Journalists, writers and notables of the province present on the occasion.

Naat Khawani and Fateha held for the rest of departed soul in peace.

Among those who present on the occasion included Speaker Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durani, Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani, Abdul Bari Pitafi, Syed Awais Shah, MNA Makhdoom Jamil-u-Zaman, Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar, Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi, SSPs and DCs of Sukkur and Khairpur districts and others who offered condolences with Syed Qaim Ali Shah.