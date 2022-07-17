UrduPoint.com

Soybean Cultivation Should Be Completed Before Mid August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to complete late cultivation of soybean crops before mid of August.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department on Sunday said, soybeans contain a large quantity of dietary minerals and vitamin-B whereas it is also a cheap source of protein for animal feeds.

Therefore, the farmers should cultivate the crop at maximum space of their lands. This crop would also play role to lessen and address their financial problems as it had an attractive value in the market, he added.

He said that most suitable for cultivation of soybean crop was June. However, the growers should complete its late sowing before mid of August.

The farmers should use seeds of approved varieties because standard seed played a vital role in enhancing production, spokesman added.

