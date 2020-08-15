UrduPoint.com
Soybean Cultivation Should Conclude This Month

Sat 15th August 2020

Soybean cultivation should conclude this month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Agriculture experts Saturday advised farmers to complete cultivation of soybean within the current month for getting good yield, saying late sowing badly affects quality as well as quantity of the grain.

A spokesman of the Agriculture Extension said that soybean,a cash crop, has high value in the market.

" It contains a large quantity of dietary minerals and vitamin-B whereas it is also a cheap source of protein for animal feed. July-August is the most suitable time for soybean cultivation".

Therefore, the farmers should cultivate this important crop on maximum area to benefit from attractive market value, he added.

