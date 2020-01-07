Soyem of Irshadullah Babar on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The soyem of late Irshadullah Khan would be held on January 8 (Wednesday) at 3pm at the residence of Farhatrullah Babar, House Number 24-A, street 52, F-7/4. Earlier, the funeral prayer of Dr. Irshadullah Babar was held at F-7/4 Jamia Masjid and he was later buried at H-11 graveyard.

Dr. Irshadullah Babar was elder brother of Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar.

The funeral prayer was attended by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former Chairman Senate Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik, Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Salim Baig, personal secretary of Chairman PPP Junaid Jamsa, Chief media coordinator Nazir Dhoki, In-charge Zardari House Amjad Akhlaq, Sibtul Haoder Bukhari, PPP KP president Humayun Khan, Zamin Khan, Lal Khan, Ijaz Durrani, Ibrar Rizvi, Shakil Abbasi, Iftikhar Shahzada, media coordinator Capt. Wasif, Riaz Khan, Haris Khaliq and a large number of former bureaucrats and politician.