UrduPoint.com

Soz Demands Release Of Kashmiris Arrested Over Allegation Of Cheering For Pakistani Team

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Soz demands release of Kashmiris arrested over allegation of cheering for Pakistani team

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Congress leader in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Prof. Saifuddin Soz has said has written to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the release of the three Kashmiri students arrested over the allegation of cheering for the Pakistani cricket team after its win against the Indian team in the T20 World Cup in October 2021.

"The police had not been able to prove that these three Kashmiri students had cheered for the Pakistani team.

Instead, it was found that they had conveyed a screenshot of greetings to their friends," Soz said in his letter, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He urged Shah to release them as early as possible. "They could be asked to appear before you for a brief discussion and advice. That would be a better proposition than keeping them in jail," he added.

The students were arrested by police in Agra in Uttar Pradesh and are currently lodged in a jail in the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Police Jail Jammu Agra October Congress Media

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with Allied Bank Limited a ..

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st February 2022

1 hour ago
 Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

10 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

10 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>