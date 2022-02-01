Soz demands release of Kashmiris arrested over allegation of cheering for Pakistani team

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Congress leader in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Prof. Saifuddin Soz has said has written to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the release of the three Kashmiri students arrested over the allegation of cheering for the Pakistani cricket team after its win against the Indian team in the T20 World Cup in October 2021.

"The police had not been able to prove that these three Kashmiri students had cheered for the Pakistani team.

Instead, it was found that they had conveyed a screenshot of greetings to their friends," Soz said in his letter, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He urged Shah to release them as early as possible. "They could be asked to appear before you for a brief discussion and advice. That would be a better proposition than keeping them in jail," he added.

The students were arrested by police in Agra in Uttar Pradesh and are currently lodged in a jail in the city.