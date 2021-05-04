UrduPoint.com
SP ACS Directs Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

SP ACS directs timely completion of development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar Tuesday said that all the development projects must be completed on time so that people could get benefit from them.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting held to review the progress of undergoing development schemes of South Punjab here.

South Punjab Secretary Planning and Development Shoaib Iqbal Syed briefed the meeting about the development schemes undergoing in the region.

Later, the secretaries of various departments briefed about the progress of the development schemes of their respective departments with the help of Smart Monitoring of Development Projects (SMDP Portal).

The ACS directed all the secretaries to utilizes hundred per cent development funds and ensure field visits to monitor the progress of development projects and maintain a high quality of work.

He said that funds for slow-paced projects should be diverted towards swiftly developing projects.

