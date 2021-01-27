SP Addl IG inaugurates horse riding school at DG Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police Zafar Iqbal Wednesday inaugurated 'Horse riding school' for police force training at DG Khan.

Speaking on this occasion, the Additional IGP said that horse riding training would help further improving professional skills of the police force.

He said the training was imparted to police force as per regional reliance for the safety of properties and lives of masses, adding, the horse riding was a fun which would also be helpful for police against law violators.

He said the horse riding training would be imparted to untrained police officials of DG Khan.

He hailed the professional skills of DG Khan RPO Faisal Rana, saying, the horse riding training under the supervision of the RPO would be proved fruitful.

He also laid wreath on Yadgar-e-shuhada and also met with families of martyrs. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisal Rana, DPO Umar Saeed Malik and Rizwan Khan were also present.