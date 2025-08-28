SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industrial Area Zone

Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zone Adeel Akbar presided over a crime meeting with officers of the Industrial Area Zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zone Adeel Akbar presided over a crime meeting with officers of the Industrial Area Zone.

A police spokesperson told APP on Thursday that the meeting was attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs), Moharrars and investigating officers.

During the meeting, SP Adeel reviewed the progress of under-investigation cases in detail and directed the officers to ensure their early disposal.

He further instructed effective measures for crime prevention and strict action against anti-social elements in the area.

The SP added that all officers must improve performance in investigation and maintain close coordination to protect the life and property of citizens.

