SP Adeel Akbar Reviews Crime Situation In Industrial Area Zone
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 08:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zone Adeel Akbar presided over a crime meeting with officers of the Industrial Area Zone.
A police spokesperson told APP on Thursday that the meeting was attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs), Moharrars and investigating officers.
During the meeting, SP Adeel reviewed the progress of under-investigation cases in detail and directed the officers to ensure their early disposal.
He further instructed effective measures for crime prevention and strict action against anti-social elements in the area.
The SP added that all officers must improve performance in investigation and maintain close coordination to protect the life and property of citizens.
