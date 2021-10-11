SP Agri Secy expects expansion of Cotton cultivation area by nearly 100 pc

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel Monday said the cotton cultivated area is expected to be expanded almost by 100 per cent to five million acres next year in the region.

The Cotton was cultivated on an area of almost 3.2 million acre in Punjab including 2.7 million acre in South Punjab and next year it is expected to cover 5 million acre in south Punjab alone, Saqib said while addressing a meeting at agriculture secretariat.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to ways on improving organic material in soil, pest situation, last picking of cotton and off-season management of pink bollworm, says an official release.

"We will get a good cotton yield this year by virtue of timely extension of guidance and farmers' hard work," Saqib said.

The Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model farmers pursued this year kept the pressure of white fly and pink bollworm lower, reduced cost and enhanced per acre production, he said while addressing the meeting.

He said that cotton cultivated area would jump to 5 million acre in south Punjab pleading that cotton was yielding good profits to farmers who recorded good yield at lower cost, thanks to IPM model that guided farmers to delay first chemical spray to the maximum and rely mostly on bio-pesticides.

"However, to make the most out of the next cotton season, we all need to be prepared and field formations be set into motion from now onwards to ensure full implementation of off-season management plan of white fly and pink bollworm." He said, farmers should be advised to leave animals in the field to graze after the last picking of cotton to kill the pests inside the bolls of cotton remains. Farmers must also be advised to bury cotton sticks in the soil to improve organic material in it.

However, those who would like to use cotton sticks as fuel should install pheromone traps at the heaps of cotton sticks. Owners of oil mills and ginning factories be held bound to dispose of cotton waste at all cost.

The farmers were told to apply technique after consulting officials to get open bolls that area still not open till Nov 1 and complete the last picking by Nov 7 to pave way for wheat sowing.

He also ordered availability of agriculture implements like DAP fertilizers in the market for the upcoming Rabi season. He ordered zero tolerance policy against those who deal in fake pesticides and fertilizers. Director Cotton Dr. Sagheer Ahmad, Prof. Dr. Nazim Hussain, Malik Najam Ul Hassan, directors agriculture extension, assistant directors and others were in attendance.