SP Asks Patrolling Police To Step Up Crackdown Against Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

SP Patrolling police Multan Region Zubaida Perveen has directed officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :SP Patrolling police Multan Region Zubaida Perveen has directed officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals.

During her visit to different check-posts of patrolling police to check record, cleanliness and performance here on Friday, she said that patrolling police were utilising maximum efforts to control crime on roads besides helping people in emergencies.

She directed officers concerned to launch a crackdown on illegal weapon-holding, drug-peddling and proclaimed offenders.

She also ordered for stern action against single-light vehicles, wrong-way driving and under-age drivers in order to minimise road accidents.

