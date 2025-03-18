SP Assar Ali, SP Babar Mumtaz Feted On Promotion
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A ceremony was held here at the Police Lines Headquarters to fete the two officers promoted as Superintendent of Police (SP).
SP Chaudhry Assar Ali was transferred from Rawalpindi and SP Sardar Babar Mumtaz posted as SP Headquarters Rawalpindi after promotions, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Tuesday.
The ceremony held on Monday night was attended by City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, divisional SPs, SDPOs and other senior officers.
Honorary shields and gifts were given to SP Sardar Babar Mumtaz and Chaudhry Izar Ali and best wishes were expressed.
