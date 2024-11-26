SP Chagai For Action Against Criminal Elements To Maintain Peace
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Chagai Syed Fazil Shah Bukhari on Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against criminal elements and drug peddlers to maintain law and order situation in the area.
He said this while assuming charge of his post SP Chagai.
The newly appointed SP Syed Fazil Shah Bukhari was greeted by a police contingent upon his arrival at the SP office,
DSP Abid Sherzai,SHO Dalbandin Abdul Qadir Mengal Office Superintendent Shakeel Ahmed Baloch and other officers were also present.
After assuming charge, a meeting was called immediately. In the meeting, all DSPs and Investigations officers were directed to further improve their performance.
The SP Chagai said that the police should intensify the checking process at all the routes.
He said that the police should immediately resolve the legitimate complaints of the people coming to the police stations and ensure their every possible assistance.
Those who disturb law and order and criminal elements will be dealt with strictly, he said.
He said that for the establishment of peace, the business community and citizens also have a responsibility to keep a close eye on criminal elements and continue their cooperation with the police.
The SP hoped that our staff would perform their duties with hard work, dedication, honesty and good manners.
He said that we would try together to maintain the same atmosphere of peace in Chagai.
My priorities are the rule of law, elimination of criminals and especially no concessions will be made to drug peddlers, he said.
