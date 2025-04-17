SP Chairs Meeting To Review Progress In Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation, Taj Muhammad Khan here on Thursday presided over an important meeting to review progress on missing and under investigation cases in 2025.
The officers in charge of all police stations across the district and the relevant staff attended the meeting.
The investigation officers gave a detailed briefing to the SP regarding the progress of the cases in their respective police stations.
The SP directed all the officers to complete the investigation of the cases as soon as possible on merit, honesty and professionalism. He made it clear that any kind of negligence or delay would be not tolerated.
The SP said that providing timely justice to the public was the top priority of the police and the force would have to take all possible steps to redress the grievances of the victims.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler
ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..
Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation
Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEC directs DRO, ROs to remain vigilant during by election process4 minutes ago
-
SP chairs meeting to review progress in cases4 minutes ago
-
Chinese investment welcomed with open arms in KP, says provincial leadership24 minutes ago
-
Thunderstorms expected in parts of KP34 minutes ago
-
Rival kills man over land dispute44 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA hosts Career Fair 2025 to connect students with top employers44 minutes ago
-
Hungary's foreign and trade minister in Islamabad on official visit44 minutes ago
-
Minor dies after falling in open manhole1 hour ago
-
AJK Environmental expert term lack of trees, water, a major threat to humanity in region1 hour ago
-
Six Inspectors promoted to DSP rank in Islamabad Police1 hour ago
-
Int’l conference organized in honor of overseas Pakistani businessmen1 hour ago
-
Commissioner directs to boost security arrangements at recreational parks2 hours ago