SP chairs meeting to review progress in cases

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation, Taj Muhammad Khan here on Thursday presided over an important meeting to review progress on missing and under investigation cases in 2025.

The officers in charge of all police stations across the district and the relevant staff attended the meeting.

The investigation officers gave a detailed briefing to the SP regarding the progress of the cases in their respective police stations.

The SP directed all the officers to complete the investigation of the cases as soon as possible on merit, honesty and professionalism. He made it clear that any kind of negligence or delay would be not tolerated.

The SP said that providing timely justice to the public was the top priority of the police and the force would have to take all possible steps to redress the grievances of the victims.

