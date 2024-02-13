SP CIA Held Crime Review Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Superintendent Police SP CIA Beenish Fatima organized a crime review meeting at CIA office here on Tuesday
All the circle in-charges of Rawal and Potohar divisions participated in the meeting.
SP CIA Beenish Fatima on the occassion reviewed the performance of the officers and gave necessary instructions to eliminate crime.
SP CIA directed that operations against drug dealers must be accelerated, she further said that suspects involved in vehicle and motorcycle theft and mobile theft should be apprehended, action should be taken against organized and active gangs with an effective strategy, she added.
She said that pro-claimed offenders and criminals involved in heinous crime should also be held.
She said that strict action will be taken against those who were negligent in performing their duties.
