Open Menu

SP CIA Reviews Security Arrangements At Judicial Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:08 PM

SP CIA reviews security arrangements at Judicial Complex

SP CIA Banish Fatima conducted a visit to review security arrangements at the Judicial Complex Rawalpindi here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) SP CIA Banish Fatima conducted a visit to review security arrangements at the Judicial Complex Rawalpindi here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During her inspection, SP CIA Fatima checked all security measures in place and directed the officers on duty to maintain a high level of vigilance.

Emphasizing the importance of adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs), SP stressed the need for tight security measures when bringing accused individuals to court and ensuring their safe return.

She highlighted the significance of thorough body searches and reiterated the agency's commitment to protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

SPCIA Banish Fatima affirmed that all available resources would be utilized to uphold effective security measures at these locations.

Related Topics

Police CIA Visit Rawalpindi All Court

Recent Stories

Distribution of food hampers to deserving families ..

Distribution of food hampers to deserving families underway in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 CPPCA delegation meets Speaker KP Assembly

CPPCA delegation meets Speaker KP Assembly

2 minutes ago
 Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 cel ..

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations

39 minutes ago
 60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since ..

60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan

39 minutes ago
 President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

39 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB refer ..

Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references

1 hour ago
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize ..

Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives

2 hours ago
 Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: En ..

Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy

34 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

34 minutes ago
 Rupee remains flat against dollar

Rupee remains flat against dollar

34 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL ..

Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan