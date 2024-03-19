SP CIA Reviews Security Arrangements At Judicial Complex
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:08 PM
SP CIA Banish Fatima conducted a visit to review security arrangements at the Judicial Complex Rawalpindi here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024)
During her inspection, SP CIA Fatima checked all security measures in place and directed the officers on duty to maintain a high level of vigilance.
Emphasizing the importance of adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs), SP stressed the need for tight security measures when bringing accused individuals to court and ensuring their safe return.
She highlighted the significance of thorough body searches and reiterated the agency's commitment to protecting the lives and properties of citizens.
SPCIA Banish Fatima affirmed that all available resources would be utilized to uphold effective security measures at these locations.
