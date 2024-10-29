Open Menu

SP City Inquires After Health Of Injured Policeman At DHQ Dera

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) City Dera Tayyab Jan on Tuesday visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera and inquired after the health of police constable, who got injured in a terrorist attack in Tank.

The SP got briefed by the on-duty doctors about the medical facilities being given to the injured policeman.

He asked the hospital administration to ensure provision of best treatment facilities to the injured policeman.

It worth mentioning here that the policeman namely Nizamuddin was injured as assailants opened fire when was on duty at the Civil Hospital, Tank in the limits of the city police station on Tuesday.

Constable Nizamuddin, a resident of Bara Khel, suffered critical bullet wounds to his head while the attackers fled the scene immediately.

The constable was shifted to DHQ Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan in critical condition for treatment.

APP/akt

