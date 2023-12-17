SP City inspects security of police stations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Superintendent Police (SP) City Muhammad Ishaq Khan has visited different police stations and inspected the security arrangements.

According to police spokesman, the SP paid visit to Dera Town, Saddar and Yarik police stations following the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti.

During the visit, SHOs Atta Ullah Khan, Malik Sajid and Khubab Wali Baloch briefed the SP about the security arrangements made at their respective police stations.

The SP directed them to further enhance the security of police stations. He also checked the weapons and alertness of the on-duty personnel.

He directed the on-duty personnel to ensure the use of bullet-proof jackets and helmets while performing their duties.