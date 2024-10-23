SP City visits various Police check posts to review security situation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) On the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SP City Dera Tayyab Jan on Wednesday visited various check posts and reviewed the overall security situation.

The SP City along with other staff visited various check posts of the city where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

The SP City issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police check posts and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.