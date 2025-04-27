SP Civil Lines Visits Various Churches, Checks Security Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) SP Civil Lines Chaudhry Athar Ali visited various churches here on Sunday.
The SSP checked the security arrangements at Sacred Heart Church, Cathedral Church and Pakistan Church, while also thoroughly reviewing the checking process at the entry and exit points.
The SSP Civil Lines directed the security personnel to be alert and perform their duties. On this occasion, he met the administrators of the churches and the SHOs gave a briefing on security.
The SP Civil Lines said that checking of all people coming to the churches is being ensured, parking has been made at a suitable distance from the churches, however, foolproof security is being provided to minority places of worship.
Meanwhile earlier on Saturday the Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said that the provincial government was committed to safeguarding rights of minorities across the province.
The minister expressed these remarks while addressing a public gathering organised in connection with Easter Milan Party at Village 133/16-L near Khanewal.
He expressed solidarity with the Christian community during the joyous occasion of Easter, highlighting the government’s dedication to inclusivity and mutual respect.
“Pakistan was a beautiful bouquet of diverse religions and cultures,” said Arora, reaffirming that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government had consistently worked to protect the rights of minorities. He proudly mentioned that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, regards minorities as “the crown of our nation”.
