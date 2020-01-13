UrduPoint.com
SP Commits Suicide

Mon 13th January 2020

SP commits suicide

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Punjab Mian Abrar Hussain Naikokara Monday committed suicide by shooting himself here. He was serving as principal at Police Training school (PTS) in Rawat.

According to a police spokesman, the reason behind the suicide was said to be domestic dispute.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Ali, SP Potohar Syed Ali and other senior and junior police officers rushed to Police Training School Rawat.

Later, dead body of the SP was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) by Rescue 1122 forautopsy.

SP Mian Abrar Hussain Naikokara also served as Chief Traffic Officer Faisalabad and District Police Officer Khushab.

