SP Complaint Cell Effectively Settles 341 Complaints

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:06 PM

The Complaint Cell of Islamabad police have efficiently disposed of 341 applications received under section 22-A during the ongoing year, said the officials on Wednesday

They said that following orders of the courts to review complaints filed under section 22-A, the Cell disposed of 341 out of 486 applications.

It worths to be mentioned here that a special complaint cell was constituted by the Inspector General of Police under supervision of DIG (Operations) to look into the cases received at police stations under section 22-A.

Additional SP Islamabad Farhat Abbas Kazmi was nominated as SP Complaint Cell while Zonal SPs and DSP (Legal) are among its members. SP complaint cell sits twice a week to listen the complaints of the aggrieved parties.

Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi said the committee received 486 complaints during the ongoing year of which 341 were disposed of. He said that orders were made for registration of FIRs on 85 complaints while prompt action was ensured on 15 complaints to avoid law and order situation.

He said that complainants agreed to compromise with their consents on 256 cases of civil nature while 145 complaints are being reviewed by the committee. Show Cause notices were also issued to 14 police officers over sluggish approach and dereliction of duties.

Kazmi said it is top priority of police to address public complaints and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. Islamabad police, spearheaded by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman is making every possible effort to provide relief to the citizens, he added.

