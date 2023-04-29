UrduPoint.com

SP Conducted Surprise Visit To New Town Police Station, 15 Professional Beggars Rounded Up

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police SP Rawal Town Faisal Saleem conducted a surprise visit to the New Town police station to check the quality of public service delivery in the police station.

According to a police spokesman, SP reviewed the police station building, front desk, records, and lock-up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to the police station.

The SP also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

Furthermore, SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 15 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents. Beggar squads, along with their respective teams, took action against professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

