SP Conducted Visit To Dera Town Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 07:20 PM

SP conducted visit to Dera Town police station

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) On the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SP City Dera Tayyab Jan on Saturday visited Dera Town Police Station, reviewed the overall security situation and checked the public service delivery in the police station.

According to the police spokesman, the SP City along with other staff visited Dera Town Police station where he reviewed the police station building, front desk, records, and lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to the police station.

He also inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

The SP City issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

The SP also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

