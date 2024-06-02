SP Conducted Visit To Wah Cantt Police Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Nasir Nawaz on Sunday conducted a surprise visit to Wah Cantt police station and checked the public service delivery in the police station.
According to police spokesman, SP reviewed police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police station.
The SP also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.
Furthermore, SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.
Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police apprehended eight outlaws and recovered drugs, liquor and weapons from their possession.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Harassment of women serious issue, families cannot protect them daily: Fauzia Waqar24 seconds ago
-
Sri Lankan delegation calls on Punjab governor10 minutes ago
-
DC reviews price control mechanism implementation30 minutes ago
-
Water chiller, fans donated to hospital30 minutes ago
-
MCCI appreciates govt's vision to introduce Industrial Policy30 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM, Iran's FM discuss situation in Gaza40 minutes ago
-
Four-day PCR training for S.Asian medical entomologists concludes2 hours ago
-
Minister Salik emphasises devotion, effective communication for Hajj welfare staff to enhance pilgri ..2 hours ago
-
Sindh Agriculture Minister for devising mechanism for interest-free-loans to agri students2 hours ago
-
PTI founder's social media post deemed 'Digital Terrorism': Legal Affairs Spokesperson2 hours ago
-
Punjab CM's 'No to Plastic' initiative to be launched on 5th3 hours ago
-
Advisor Tourism Zahid Chanzeb visits Peshawar Museum3 hours ago