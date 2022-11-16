UrduPoint.com

SP Conducts Surprise Visit To Rawat Police Station, 46 Professional Beggars Held

Published November 16, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police SP Saddar Nabeel Ahmed conducted a surprise visit to Rawat police station to check the quality of public service delivery in the police station.

According to a police spokesman, SP reviewed the police station building, front desk, records, and lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to the police station.

The SP also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people. Furthermore, SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 46 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents. Beggar squads, along with their respective teams, took action against professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

