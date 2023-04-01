UrduPoint.com

SP Conducts Surprise Visit To Westridge Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

SP conducts surprise visit to Westridge Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan on Saturday conducted a surprise visit to Westridge police station and checked the public service delivery in the police station.

According to police spokesman, SP reviewed police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police station.

The SP also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

Furthermore, SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 35 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents.

Beggar squads, along with their respective teams, took action against professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

