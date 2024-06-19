Open Menu

SP Directs All Steps To Ensure Tourists' Pleasant Travel To Murree

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM

SP directs all steps to ensure tourists' pleasant travel to Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) SP Sadar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar directed the administration, including police personnel, to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the tourists visiting Murree

While inspecting the security and traffic arrangements, he directed the personnel to render their best services in facilitating the tourists.

He was talking to the media during his visit to Murree to check security arrangements and implement a traffic management plan.

According to the details, "Traffic police officials are working hard for the convenience of tourists in Murree; more than 700 officers and jawans of Rawalpindi police are performing security and facilitation duties; and around 300 traffic police officers are doing duty devotedly to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

SP Sadar said that the tourists coming to Murree were being provided effective information about the routes.

"Protection and provision of facilities to the tourists visiting Murree are among the top most priorities that will be ensured," he said.

"All steps are being taken to ensure safe and pleasant travel for tourists," he informed.

Related Topics

Police Murree Visit Traffic Rawalpindi Media All Best Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan