SP Directs All Steps To Ensure Tourists' Pleasant Travel To Murree
Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) SP Sadar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar directed the administration, including police personnel, to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the tourists visiting Murree.
While inspecting the security and traffic arrangements, he directed the personnel to render their best services in facilitating the tourists.
He was talking to the media during his visit to Murree to check security arrangements and implement a traffic management plan.
According to the details, "Traffic police officials are working hard for the convenience of tourists in Murree; more than 700 officers and jawans of Rawalpindi police are performing security and facilitation duties; and around 300 traffic police officers are doing duty devotedly to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
"
SP Sadar said that the tourists coming to Murree were being provided effective information about the routes.
"Protection and provision of facilities to the tourists visiting Murree are among the top most priorities that will be ensured," he said.
"All steps are being taken to ensure safe and pleasant travel for tourists," he informed.
