SP Directs For Taking Strict Action Against Traffic Violators

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:01 PM

SP directs for taking strict action against traffic violators

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Aneel Hyder Minhas Wednesday asked the concerned officers to expedite action against violations of traffic rules in city and implement on the directives of the Additional Inspector General to this effect.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Aneel Hyder Minhas Wednesday asked the concerned officers to expedite action against violations of traffic rules in city and implement on the directives of the Additional Inspector General to this effect.

Chairing a meeting of DSPs and Section Officers here at Police Headquarter, SP Traffic said action against use of tinted glasses, fancy number plates on the vehicles and other traffic violations so must be accelerated.

Aneel Hyder Minhas directed for taking strict action against one way violations and one wheelers who were posing danger to the general public.

Traffic Police should behave with people gently and encourage bikers to use helmet while biking, SP advised them and appealed to the general public to abide by traffic laws so that traffic issues should be resolved in city.

