SP directs officials to issue fines to violators

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :SP, National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur, Javed Iqbal Chadhar on Tuesday stressed upon officials to improve the image of the force by providing instant help to commuters and deal with the motorists in good manners.

According to official sources, SP has directed the DSPs and field officers to control lane violation, over speeding, use of mobile phone by drivers and overloading.

He also directed the officials to issue heavy fines to the habitual violators and those who intentionally ignore traffic laws.