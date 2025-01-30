SP Dolphin Directs Officers To Enhance Patrolling, Uphold Integrity
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Superintendent of Police (SP) Dolphin, Iqbal Hussain, briefed the Dolphin Squad officers at Police Lines Headquarters on Thursday, emphasizing the need for more effective patrolling to curb crime in the capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Superintendent of Police (SP) Dolphin, Iqbal Hussain, briefed the Dolphin Squad officers at Police Lines Headquarters on Thursday, emphasizing the need for more effective patrolling to curb crime in the capital.
An official told APP that during the briefing, SP Dolphin emphasized the need to make patrols more effective in combating crimes in Islamabad, particularly by positioning themselves strategically in areas with higher crime rates.
Encouragement was extended for arrests of criminals, and a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption within the police force was underscored.
Furthermore, the SP Dolphin reiterated the importance of all police officers in the prevention and control of crimes, emphasizing their role in ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizens.
The formation of the Dolphin Squad aims to instill confidence in citizens regarding their safety, not tarnish the department's reputation. It's essential for officers to exhibit good conduct and adhere to clear policies aimed at crime control, he added.
Officers were reminded of their duty to respond promptly to reports of crimes and to conduct searches for suspicious individuals or vehicles without license plates.
He further said that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police. He expressed the hope that all officers would play a vital role in ensuring the safety of citizens and enhancing the department's reputation.
Recent Stories
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded
Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary
Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..
Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded2 minutes ago
-
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary2 minutes ago
-
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman5 minutes ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year5 minutes ago
-
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, LLB Exams5 minutes ago
-
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi21 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 35 minutes ago
-
SP Dolphin directs officers to enhance patrolling, uphold integrity5 minutes ago
-
ITP launches flower, candy campaign to promote traffic awareness5 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Austrian Federal Council President discuss strengthening bilateral ties5 minutes ago
-
SU announces commencement of physical classes from February 35 minutes ago