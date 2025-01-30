Open Menu

SP Dolphin Directs Officers To Enhance Patrolling, Uphold Integrity

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Superintendent of Police (SP) Dolphin, Iqbal Hussain, briefed the Dolphin Squad officers at Police Lines Headquarters on Thursday, emphasizing the need for more effective patrolling to curb crime in the capital

An official told APP that during the briefing, SP Dolphin emphasized the need to make patrols more effective in combating crimes in Islamabad, particularly by positioning themselves strategically in areas with higher crime rates.

Encouragement was extended for arrests of criminals, and a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption within the police force was underscored.

Furthermore, the SP Dolphin reiterated the importance of all police officers in the prevention and control of crimes, emphasizing their role in ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizens.

The formation of the Dolphin Squad aims to instill confidence in citizens regarding their safety, not tarnish the department's reputation. It's essential for officers to exhibit good conduct and adhere to clear policies aimed at crime control, he added.

Officers were reminded of their duty to respond promptly to reports of crimes and to conduct searches for suspicious individuals or vehicles without license plates.

He further said that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police. He expressed the hope that all officers would play a vital role in ensuring the safety of citizens and enhancing the department's reputation.

