SP Edu Secy for basic facilities to schools under Koh-e-Sulaiman Package

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Basic facilities will be extended to public schools on war footings under Koh-e-Sulaiman Education Package, said South Punjab Education Secretary Dr Ehtisham Anwar on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting of layout plan and civil works under the package here, he stated that shortage of teachers in the schools would be met by Students Teachers Interim (STI) Programme.

He informed that matters of the schools would be improved through cluster schools programme, adding that it was the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to prioritize education in the province.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Addl Secretary (Admin), Atta ul-Haq, CEOs education Shamshar Khan, Abdul Waheed Khan, DPI (Elementary) South Punjab, Tahir Perveen and others.

Earlier, the secretary was briefed on Rs 59 millions uplift project for Government Higher Secondary School, Barthi besides construction of new classrooms, toilets, hostels, IT block and maintenance of dilapidated school buildings and boundary walls under Koh-e-Sulaiman Package.