SP Education Secy for devising strategy to enhance literacy rate

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :South Punjab Education Secretary Dr. Ihtesham Anwar Thursday said that comprehensive strategy was being devised for enhancing literacy rate and for promotion of education in South Punjab.

During a meeting with delegation of civil society network led by Malik Kahir Muhammad Budh, he said that participation of kids in reading books and co-curricular activities would be ensured by making changes in Primary education curriculum.

Dr Ihtesham said that Punjab government was ensuring provision of financial resources alongwith teachers' training.

He further said that more respect to be extended to teachers and positive change will be taken in education sector through negotiation with teachers.