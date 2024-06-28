Open Menu

SP Faqirabad Reviews Security Arrangements Ahead Of Muharram Ul-Haram

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SP Faqirabad reviews security arrangements ahead of Muharram ul-Haram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) In preparation for peaceful observance of the upcoming holy month of Muharram ul-Haram, Superintendent Police (SP)

Faqirabad Division, Usama Amin Cheema Friday visited religious worship places and procession routes in Faqirabad to review security arrangements.

Accompanying him were ASP, Faqirabad Muhammad Aleem and SHO Faqirabad, Police Station Madasir Hayat.

During his visit, SP Usama Amin Cheema met with religious leaders to discuss security matters.

He emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to handle any potential incidents promptly.

A fresh security audit of all religious worship places and routes is being conducted to ensure a peaceful Muharram ul-Haram.

SP Cheema highlighted the establishment of coordinated efforts with religious leaders from different schools of thought to maintain peace and order.

In addition, the SP noted that, following special instructions from senior officers, actions were being taken against unregistered tenants to uphold law and order.

Targeted search and strike operations are ongoing to ensure security during the holy month.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Visit All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

1 hour ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

1 hour ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

2 hours ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

2 hours ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

4 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

15 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

16 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

16 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan