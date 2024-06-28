SP Faqirabad reviews security arrangements ahead of Muharram ul-Haram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) In preparation for peaceful observance of the upcoming holy month of Muharram ul-Haram, Superintendent Police (SP)

Faqirabad Division, Usama Amin Cheema Friday visited religious worship places and procession routes in Faqirabad to review security arrangements.

Accompanying him were ASP, Faqirabad Muhammad Aleem and SHO Faqirabad, Police Station Madasir Hayat.

During his visit, SP Usama Amin Cheema met with religious leaders to discuss security matters.

He emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to handle any potential incidents promptly.

A fresh security audit of all religious worship places and routes is being conducted to ensure a peaceful Muharram ul-Haram.

SP Cheema highlighted the establishment of coordinated efforts with religious leaders from different schools of thought to maintain peace and order.

In addition, the SP noted that, following special instructions from senior officers, actions were being taken against unregistered tenants to uphold law and order.

Targeted search and strike operations are ongoing to ensure security during the holy month.