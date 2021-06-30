SP Forests Secy visits wildlife park, fish hatchery Perowal

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :South Punjab Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Sarfraz Magsi, accompanied by Wildlife Director General Dr Khalid Parvez paid visit to Wildlife Park and Fish Hatchery Perowal here on Wednesday.

While giving briefing to the Secretary, the Wildlife DG informed that Wildlife Park Perowal was built in 1987 with a total area of 1524 acres. Out of which Wildlife Park on 45 acres, Wildlife Training school on 6 acres and Wildlife Breeding center was consisted on 1473 acres. There were 175 animals and birds in the park and proper caring was being made.

Forest Secretary Sarfraz Magsi directed proper care of the grassy lawn of the park and to ensure the health and safety of the animals in the park.

He ordered to plant 1,000 saplings in the park during the monsoon tree planting campaign this year.

During visit to the Fish Hatchery, he directed to keep the machinery / turbines in operational condition and start working for issuance of funds in line with it's maintenance.

Magsi also visited Perowal Plantation and planted a sapling.

Giving a briefing, Forest conservator Multan said that tree plantation was made on 465 acres of land during 2019-20 under Prime Minister's 'Ten billion Tree Tsunami program'.