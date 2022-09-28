SP given bail in lady constable murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted post arrest bail to three accused including SP Islamabad Arif Shah in murder case of lady constable Iqra Aziz.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail cases of three accused in the murder case and granted bail after listening arguments from the lawyers.

The Aabpara police registered a case on preliminary investigation report on the order of the IGP (Islamabad) and started investigation under the supervision of DIG (Operations). SP Arif Shah was also included in the investigation and then in the same matter.