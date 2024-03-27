S&P Global Pakistan Investing In Women To Accelerate Progress
S&P Global Pakistan celebrated March 2024 as ‘Women’s History Month’, aligning with the United Nation’s International Women’s Day theme for 2024, ‘Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress’
In celebration of Women's History Month, S&P Global has undertaken various activities in collaboration with its People Resource Group WINS (Women's Initiative for Networking & Success).
These initiatives aim to amplify women's voices, invest in their growth and development, and break down barriers to equality, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
Managing Director, S&P Global Pakistan, Mujeeb Zahur shared, “I am excited about our continued focus towards empowering the women workforce that help them break barriers and reshape narratives.
As a part of Women’s History Month, our Women’s Recruitment Drive is one such initiative that identifies and nurtures female talent for upcoming positions at S&P Global Pakistan. We believe in providing equal opportunities and ensuring a diverse workforce that reflects our values and culture.”
To inspire and empower its workforce, S&P Global Pakistan has curated inspirational sessions led by accomplished women leaders through its People Resource Group WINS. These sessions provide personal insights into the challenges and successes faced by women in the workplace, serving as a learning platform for aspiring women entering the job market.
Additionally, S&P Global organized a workshop titled 'Resume Building and Networking' to equip women with the skills needed to craft the perfect resume and leverage various networking platforms for professional growth.
Director People at S&P Global Pakistan, Samia Qamar highlighting the company’s focus on women empowerment said, “Our aim is to provide a platform for women to share their views and opinions without any judgment and encouraging them to claim their space, and forging pathways to success in a world where opportunities are abundant but not always equally distributed.”
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides Essential Intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments in guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, resolve challenges and Accelerate Progress for the world.
We are widely sought after by many of the world’s leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world’s leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.
