UrduPoint.com

S&P Global Successfully Mentor Over 12,000 Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

S&P Global successfully mentor over 12,000 women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A company, S&P Global Pakistan has successfully mentored more than 12,000 women as part of its pledge to mentor 20,000 women under the U.S.-Pakistan Women's Council's (USPWC) initiative Pakistan Million Women Mentors (PMWM).

The company announced this milestone during an event co-hosted by the U.S.-Pakistan Women's Council and S&P Global commemorating Global Entrepreneurship Month that featured S&P Global employee mentors, women mentees, and civil society partners. U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome provided opening remarks led by USPWC member, Pod to connect one million women and girls in Pakistan to mentors.

S&P Global was the first USPWC member to support the initiative, pledging in March 2019 to reach 20,000 women and girls to advance women's participation and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers.

In his remarks at the event, U.S. Ambassador Blome said, "Mentorship is critical to fostering the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs, and the Council's Pakistan Million Women Mentors initiative is playing an important role by helping to encourage, inspire, and support future women entrepreneurs and leaders in STEM in Pakistan.

Corporations in Pakistan and the United States have pledged to mentor more than 40,000 women so far, and we hope to continue growing this number. S&P's commitment to mentor 20,0000 women was critical to catalyzing other companies to step forward in both Pakistan and the United States." S&P Global partnered with leading non-profits to reach women across Pakistan including USPWC member the Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE), and the Society for International education (SIE), She Means Work (SMW), Epiphany, xCircle and CaterpillHers.

These organizations conducted outreach and assessed the mentoring needs of the diverse profiles of girls and women across all regions of Pakistan. Collectively, the program's community partners have helped connect thousands of mentees to S&P Global Pakistan employees who serve as mentors.

Speaking at the event, S&P Global Pakistan Managing Director Mujeeb Zahur thanked the mentors for the work they have done to date. "I am immensely proud of our employee volunteers who have shown how we can all inspire positive change. Their dedication has ensured that the organization remains on track in fulfilling its pledge. S&P Global will continue to take charge of progressive workplace policies in Pakistan and work with leading organizations to enhance women's economic participation and impact." More than 150 S & P Global mentors have so far delivered 190+ sessions on STEM and other diverse topics to over 12,000 women through PMWM. The initiative provided critical support to women during COVID-19 fostering Pakistani women's economic resilience by virtually connecting women entrepreneurs and women in the workforce from diverse social, linguistic, and academic backgrounds with a network and critical tools to build their capacity.

The company's participation in the USPWC and program is a part of its commitment towards diversity, equity, and inclusion, and aligns with its worldwide #ChangePays campaign, which provides research on the benefits of increased female participation for the capital markets and the world economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Business Education Civil Society Company United States March Women 2019 Market Event All From Million Employment P

Recent Stories

Football: World Cup results - 2nd update

Football: World Cup results - 2nd update

23 minutes ago
 Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate ..

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate effect'

23 minutes ago
 EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Fin ..

EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Financial Stability Threatened - ..

25 minutes ago
 Prolonged power shutdowns made life miserable in H ..

Prolonged power shutdowns made life miserable in Hyderabad

25 minutes ago
 France v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

France v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

25 minutes ago
 PTI not allowed to create unrest through long marc ..

PTI not allowed to create unrest through long march: Musadiq

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.