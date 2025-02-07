Open Menu

SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan Visits Police Lines

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan on Friday visited Ejaz Shaheed Police Line Dera to review the overall security situation and performance of the police department.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, SP Headquarters toured various sections of the police lines and thoroughly inspected security measures, including barricades, the surveillance system, and cleanliness.

Upon reviewing the police records, SP Headquarters emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate and up-to-date information.

He stressed the need for organized record-keeping systems to streamline investigations and improve overall police operations.

He appreciated the dedication and hard work of the police personnel and assured them of his continuous support in their efforts to maintain law and order in the district.

