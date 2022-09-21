UrduPoint.com

SP Headquarters Holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 06:50 PM

SP Headquarters holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :On the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Tariq Mehboob here on Wednesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' in CPO office.

According to a police spokesman, the SP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaints submitted by the citizens.

The SP on the occasion, said the that 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints.

Tariq Mehboob also issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

He said negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated. Efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people besides improving service delivery standard, he added.

The spokesman informed that the SPs were holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.

Police officers under Punjab government's open door policy are holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' to provide relief to the citizens, he added.

