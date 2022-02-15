SP Headquarters holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO Office

Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Rawalpindi Zaneera Azfar here on Tuesday held open court at the office of City Police Officer, in Police Lines to solve public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Rawalpindi Zaneera Azfar here on Tuesday held open court at the office of City Police Officer, in Police Lines to solve public complaints.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, police officers concerned were also present.

As many as 35 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SP Headquarters. She also listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned.

She directed the police officers to resolve complaints of the citizens at police station level.

According to a police spokesman, senior police officers were holding open courts on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers were also warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the senior police officers within shortest possible time, he added.