UrduPoint.com

SP Headquarters Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' At CPO Office

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 09:13 PM

SP Headquarters holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO Office

Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Rawalpindi Zaneera Azfar here on Tuesday held open court at the office of City Police Officer, in Police Lines to solve public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Rawalpindi Zaneera Azfar here on Tuesday held open court at the office of City Police Officer, in Police Lines to solve public complaints.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, police officers concerned were also present.

As many as 35 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SP Headquarters. She also listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned.

She directed the police officers to resolve complaints of the citizens at police station level.

According to a police spokesman, senior police officers were holding open courts on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers were also warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the senior police officers within shortest possible time, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi Court

Recent Stories

Remington Arms Agrees to Settle Liability Claims i ..

Remington Arms Agrees to Settle Liability Claims in Sandy Hook Shooting - Court ..

1 minute ago
 MPA Khurram Leghari expresses confidence in CM

MPA Khurram Leghari expresses confidence in CM

1 minute ago
 Blinken Currently on Phone With Lavrov - Reports

Blinken Currently on Phone With Lavrov - Reports

1 minute ago
 LPR State Security Ministry Says Prevented Terrori ..

LPR State Security Ministry Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Center of Luhansk

4 minutes ago
 Putin Says Discussed DW, RT With Scholz

Putin Says Discussed DW, RT With Scholz

4 minutes ago
 Meta Agrees to Pay $90Mln Settlement in Lawsuit Ov ..

Meta Agrees to Pay $90Mln Settlement in Lawsuit Over Data Privacy Concerns - Cou ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>