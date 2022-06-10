SP Health Secy appoints focal persons for monitoring in hospitals, health centres

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :South Punjab Health Secretary Muhammad Iqbal actively working for effective monitoring of service delivery in hospitals and health centers in all districts of South Punjab while various officers had been appointed as focal persons for monitoring.

According to the notification, Deputy Secretary Technical Dr Maria Mumtaz appointed as focal person at district Layyah, Deputy Secretary General Dr Zohaib Hassan and Section Officer Irum Shehzadi at District Bahawalpur, Deputy Secretary Drug Control Dr Saeed Ahmed at District Khanewal, Director Program Dr Mehboob Qureshi at District Multan, Director Program Dr Zafar Abbas at District Dera Ghazi Khan, Section Officer Farrukh Javed at District Rajanpur, Section Officer Dr Jibran Khalil at District Lodhran, Section Officers Zulqarnain Saleem and Kamran Ali at District Rahim Yar Khan, Section Officer Taimur Usman at District Bahawalnagar, Section Officer Shehzad Ali Khan at District Muzaffargarh and Section Officer Sadaf Akbar at district Vehari.

All the monitoring officials will conduct weekly inspections in the respective districts. They will also be responsible for ensuring the attendance of paramedical staff.

The secretary directed all monitoring officials to ensure quality and timely service delivery at all the hospitals and health centers of South Punjab.

He further ordered to provide indiscriminate medical facilities to the people at their doorsteps.