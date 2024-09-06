Open Menu

SP Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 11:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Division Abid Zafar has organized an open court (Khuli Katchery) in the Jamia Masjid Ahl-e-Sunnat Haider Garden to hear public complaints.

A large number of people thronged the Khuli Katchery and presented their applications.

The SP heard all the complaints and issued on-spot directives for redressal of the same on priority basis.

He also directed the officers of Police department to ensure their presence in their office for hearing public complaints and their redressal.

