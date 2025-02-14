SP Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) SP Iqbal Division Abid Zafar held an open court (Khuli Katchery) at Jamia Masjid Hanifa Satiana Road and heard public grievances.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that open courts are being arranged to listen to public complaints and resolve them by taking action against law violators. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the IG Punjab were committed to ensuring justice at doorsteps of the masses.
He highlighted the dangers of firing and kite-flying and said that people should refrain from the life-threatening activities.
He asked people to immediately inform the police if they witnessed any social evil or illegal activity. The police would take prompt action against criminals and law violators without any discrimination, he added.
He assured the people that his office would remain open 24/7 for receiving complaints regarding police matters.
He personally heard grievances of people and issued instructions to officers for their resolution on an urgent basis.
He also stressed the need for police-community collaboration in eradicating crime.
