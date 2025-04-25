Open Menu

SP Hub Fazal Shah Visits Central Jail Gadani

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

SP Hub Fazal Shah visits Central Jail Gadani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Superintendent of Police Hub Syed Fazal Shah Bukhari on Friday visited Central Jail Gadani where he inspected the security arrangements of the jail.

Colonel FC Hub and Superintendent Jail Gadani were also present on the occasion.

SP Bukhari made a special review of the security arrangements on the outer perimeter of the jail.

On this occasion, he said that additional police personnel would be deployed to further strengthen the external security of the jail.

He said that the number of mobile patrols to be increased to ensure patrolling and surveillance in the jail's vicinity and we would take all possible steps to further strengthen the security of the jail.

Superintendent Jail Gadani welcomed this step of SP Hub and said that these measures would play an important role in further improving the security of the jail.

Recent Stories

FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies

FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies

39 seconds ago
 Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan c ..

Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India

10 minutes ago
 PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot

PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot

35 minutes ago
 SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Cre ..

SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity

1 hour ago
 Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings ..

Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings and Creativity

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF

Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF

1 hour ago
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital R ..

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..

3 hours ago
 UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

5 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

5 hours ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

5 hours ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan