SP Hub Fazal Shah Visits Central Jail Gadani
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Superintendent of Police Hub Syed Fazal Shah Bukhari on Friday visited Central Jail Gadani where he inspected the security arrangements of the jail.
Colonel FC Hub and Superintendent Jail Gadani were also present on the occasion.
SP Bukhari made a special review of the security arrangements on the outer perimeter of the jail.
On this occasion, he said that additional police personnel would be deployed to further strengthen the external security of the jail.
He said that the number of mobile patrols to be increased to ensure patrolling and surveillance in the jail's vicinity and we would take all possible steps to further strengthen the security of the jail.
Superintendent Jail Gadani welcomed this step of SP Hub and said that these measures would play an important role in further improving the security of the jail.
