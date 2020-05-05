SP industrial area for SOPs implementation to curb COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh Tuesday said Islamabad Industrial Area Police would ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb coronavirus and maintain high vigilance during Ramazan to provide effective security to the citizens.

He was chairing a meeting attended by sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) of police stations falling in Industrial Area Zone.

The SP industrial area instructed to ensure that the government SOPs regarding precautionary measures for coronavirus pandemic was being followed in mosques and police duty was being performed on quarantine centers.

Moreover, security arrangements in industrial area zone regarding Ramazan ul Mubarak were also discussed.

He also directed to ensure effective crackdown against criminals and arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in heinous crimes and property cases.

The SP checked the crime rate of various police stations and directed to constitute special squads to curb car and bike lifting.

He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to brief policemen themselves performing duties at police pickets. He also directed to provide hand sanitizers and masks to cops before sending them on duty.