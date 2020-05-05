UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SP Industrial Area For SOPs Implementation To Curb COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:57 PM

SP industrial area for SOPs implementation to curb COVID-19

Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh Tuesday said Islamabad Industrial Area Police would ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb coronavirus and maintain high vigilance during Ramazan to provide effective security to the citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh Tuesday said Islamabad Industrial Area Police would ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb coronavirus and maintain high vigilance during Ramazan to provide effective security to the citizens.

He was chairing a meeting attended by sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) of police stations falling in Industrial Area Zone.

The SP industrial area instructed to ensure that the government SOPs regarding precautionary measures for coronavirus pandemic was being followed in mosques and police duty was being performed on quarantine centers.

Moreover, security arrangements in industrial area zone regarding Ramazan ul Mubarak were also discussed.

He also directed to ensure effective crackdown against criminals and arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in heinous crimes and property cases.

The SP checked the crime rate of various police stations and directed to constitute special squads to curb car and bike lifting.

He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to brief policemen themselves performing duties at police pickets. He also directed to provide hand sanitizers and masks to cops before sending them on duty.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Car Criminals All Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FIFA to hold a workshop for West Asian Football As ..

1 minute ago

IHC allows protective bail to former PM Abbasi in ..

6 minutes ago

GCU Endowment Fund swells to Rs 450 million, annou ..

7 minutes ago

Federal cabinet to ease lockdown from next week

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Charity provides online donation and chari ..

31 minutes ago

76% of participants in Sharjah health survey say p ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.