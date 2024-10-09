Open Menu

SP Inspects Security Measures At Serena Hotel For SCO Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) from the Prime Minister’s Office, Iqbal Khan inspected security duties at Serena Hotel on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, during his visit, the SP met with police officers on duty and issued directives to enhance security measures and ensure that all responsibilities are performed with vigilance.

He emphasized that the safety of foreign nationals and delegations was the prime responsibility of the Islamabad Police.

Iqbal Khan stated that all available resources would be utilized to provide robust security for the delegations during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

SP Khan instructed officers to be fully equipped with safety gear and maintain a close watch on suspicious elements while also improving their interaction with the public.

The SP stressed the importance of being proactive in ensuring security for all delegates.

Additionally, SP highlighted that during the movement of important delegations, all major roads would be fully closed and alternative routes would be provided at key intersections to facilitate public convenience. He reminded the officers that their role was crucial in ensuring a secure environment during this significant event.

