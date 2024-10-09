SP Inspects Security Measures At Serena Hotel For SCO Summit
Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) from the Prime Minister’s Office, Iqbal Khan inspected security duties at Serena Hotel on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesman, during his visit, the SP met with police officers on duty and issued directives to enhance security measures and ensure that all responsibilities are performed with vigilance.
He emphasized that the safety of foreign nationals and delegations was the prime responsibility of the Islamabad Police.
Iqbal Khan stated that all available resources would be utilized to provide robust security for the delegations during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.
SP Khan instructed officers to be fully equipped with safety gear and maintain a close watch on suspicious elements while also improving their interaction with the public.
The SP stressed the importance of being proactive in ensuring security for all delegates.
Additionally, SP highlighted that during the movement of important delegations, all major roads would be fully closed and alternative routes would be provided at key intersections to facilitate public convenience. He reminded the officers that their role was crucial in ensuring a secure environment during this significant event.
Recent Stories
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PU declares results of Fine Arts2 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme2 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack in Zhob12 minutes ago
-
Khushal Khattak university grants affiliation to multiple colleges12 minutes ago
-
DEFIM chief visits CBD Punjab, gets briefing on project timeline12 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister12 minutes ago
-
Refresher course for police’s investigation officers held12 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search, strike operation in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks12 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Shahzaib Khan on winning World Karate Combat Championship; presents 100mn cheq ..22 minutes ago
-
PML-N leaders hail SCO Summit as major victory, slam PTI for "anarchy and economic mismanagement"32 minutes ago
-
PTI founder looking for occurrence of new May 9: PPP KP chief32 minutes ago