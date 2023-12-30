SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chaman Shahid Jameel Kakar and SHO Police Station City Chaman IP Ehsanul Haq along with police personnel inspected various polling stations of the District

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Superintendent of Police (SP) Chaman Shahid Jameel Kakar and SHO Police Station City Chaman IP Ehsanul Haq along with police personnel inspected various polling stations of the District.

In which highly sensitive, sensitive and normal polling stations, their walls, water and all other necessary arrangements were checked for security.

The SP also reviewed the security arrangements.

On this occasion, the SP Shahid Jameel Kakar said that until the end of the next general elections, the police, including all the security forces would keep a watchful eye on the law and order of the area and the polling stations.

He said that in this regard, snap-checking would be done on the roads and national highways after today and the police and security forces officials could maintain a close watch on the movements of the suspicious persons to ensure a clear and peaceful conduct of the upcoming general elections.